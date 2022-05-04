Concerns over pot-holed Horsham road ‘in a bad state for years’

Former insurance underwriter Clive Gooding has lived in Trefoil Close, Horsham, since soon after it was built in 1981.

“The roadway has not been repaired since then,” he said.

“It’s supposed to be tarmac but it’s in such a state that half of it has gone.”

Potholes in Trefoil Close, Horsham

He said he was concerned for cyclists and for elderly neighbours who could fall if they had to cross the bumpy road.

He said he had complained several times to West Sussex County Council but nothing had been done.

“The council say the pot holes do not meet the legal requirements to be filled in. It’s plain daft.

“The road has been in a bad state for about 10 years.”

Clive Gooding

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Our Highways officers were asked to consider patching a small section of Trefoil Close.

“No safety-level issues were found when we last inspected on April 20.

“With finite resources, all repair requests have to be measured against other priorities. The situation will be monitored through our routine inspections: the next one being in June.

“The county council is responsible for maintaining around 2,500 miles of road: A and B roads are ordinarily inspected monthly, C-class and main distributor roads on a three or six-monthly basis and declassified roads are typically inspected annually.

“Our highways officers cannot be everywhere, so the public’s eyes and help in spotting and reporting concerns are really appreciated: the best way to report a concern is via our online pothole reporting form.

“If a pothole is a significant and immediate risk to public safety, please phone 01243 642105.”