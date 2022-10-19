Corin Hardy - director of The Hallow and The Nun - to host Uckfield Horrorthon on Halloween weekend

The 47-year-old, known for directing blockbuster horror films such as The Hallow and The Nun, is to return to his home town and screen his favourite movies of the genre, at The Uckfield Picture House on Halloween weekend (Friday, October 28 – Monday, October 31).

Corin said: “Halloween is very important to me. I used to put on a night of horror movies for my friends entitled The Horrorthon.

"This would normally take place in my bedroom, then my parents lounge and now, thanks to The Uckfield Picture House, I get to screen my favourite Halloween movies at the cinema with you.”

On Friday, October 28, the Gangs of London director will introduce the 35th anniversary screening of Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys and 30th anniversary screening of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Then on Saturday, October 29, their will be a Tim Burton double bill of Frankenweenie and the critically acclaimed Corpse Bride.

The films will be introduced by Hollywood model-maker finest Andy Gent, who provided models, puppet armatures and mechanisms for both movies as well as many many more including Wes Andersons Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle of Dogs.

On Sunday, October 30, Corin will showcase the 100th anniversary screening of Nosferatu, fitted with a live piano accompaniment from Olivier Award winning composer and conductor Terry Davies.

Later that evening, with a 40th Anniversary screening of Corin’s favourite film, John Carpenter’s The Thing.

On Halloween itself, Corin has chosen Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist to close the Horrorthon.

Across the weekend The Picture House Restaurant will be hosting the Horrorthon Bar, which those attending can head to before or after the films, with specials including Corin’s own delicious Pumpkins Soup and Halloween-inspired cocktails.

Picture House owner Kevin Markwick: “I’m really excited to be working with Corin again and bringing his infectious love of horror to The Picture House.

“Corin is one of our regular customers and a true cinephile like myself. Get ready to be scared and entertained.