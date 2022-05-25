The painting, by the artist David R G Johnston, normally hangs in the warehouse and shows the old mill that was destroyed by fire in 1923 with a barge in the foreground.

Tony Sneller, trustee and volunteer, said: “It brings together two aspects of Coultershaw's past: as the site of milling from Domesday Survey times until the middle of the 20th century, and of canal navigation when the River Rother was made navigable at the end of the 18th century.

“Coultershaw is looking forward to being able to tell more of the story of the Heritage Site, and its important role in the rural and industrial history and heritage of the area, as the south warehouse is restored over the next year to provide a large exhibition space.”

Holding the painting in front of the new interpretation panel is artist David R G Johnston and Tony Sneller, a trustee of The Coultershaw Trust.