Crawley and Horsham young athletes compete in ‘Mini Athletics Superstar’ event

The athletes involved were all children that regularly attended Mini Athletics classes in Crawley or Horsham.

There was a lot of talent on display but Mini Athletics is also available to all abilities, and the focus is on enjoyment of athletics with the different weekly themes such as space, pirates and ocean themes.

The event gave the club’s older athletes aged between five and eight years the experience of competing in eight different events such as the javelin throw, long jump and running races. The stadium is an incredible facility and the athletes even meet their favourite mascot ‘Gogo’, and run around with their own flag that they had made for the event.

Children with mascot

Club leader Sam Lloyd-Smith, 42 from Copthorne runs the club and said: “I have been a PE Teacher for 23 years now and during the pandemic I stepped down from my teaching job within a school, because I wanted to inspire children to enjoy athletics from an early age.

“The classes start from as young as walking and it is incredible what they can achieve. These classes inspire children to use their imagination.

“I was delighted to give children this opportunity to be part of a team for the first time at this event.”

If you would like your child to be part of this next year or would like to try the club’s weekday or weekend classes in Crawley, Horsham, East Grinstead or Horley then go to www.miniathletics.com or email Sam Lloyd-Smith: [email protected]