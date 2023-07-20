NationalWorldTV
Crawley art project encourages people to join its free Friday sessions over the summer

Creative Playground will be hosting free Friday sessions over the summer.
By Ellis Peters
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST

The long-term project that is inviting local people to shape Crawley’s creative future and is holding free events every Friday afternoon in different Crawley locations over the summer and until the end of October.

From making your own zine – a kind of homemade maga-zine – to creating simple prints, and writing song lyrics, all Free Friday events are open to all ages and abilities. Free Fridays are taking place at community locations, around Bewbush, Langley Green, West Green and Broadfield. Coming up over the next few weeks:

Friday, July 21 4-6pm Mill Pond Adventure Playground Bewbush: Have a go at making a mini magazine with artist Erin James

Crawley art project encourages people to join its free Friday sessions over the summer. Picture: Creative PlaygroundCrawley art project encourages people to join its free Friday sessions over the summer. Picture: Creative Playground
Friday, July 28 4-6pm Langley Green Shopping Parade: Try writing song lyrics with singer/songwriter Enkay Rockson

Friday, August 4 4-6pm West Green Community Hall: Make a simple print with feathers, lace and flowers with artist Laura de Moxom

Friday, August 11 4-6pm Broadfield Barton Shopping Parade: Make a simple print with feathers, lace and flowers with artist Laura de Moxom

All dates and activities can be found on the Creative Playground website at: www.creativeplaygroundcrawley.com

