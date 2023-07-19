NationalWorldTV
Crawley school boy shaves ‘most beautiful hair’ for children’s hospice

A boy from Henfield who goes to school in Crawley shaved his hair for Chestnut Tree House.
By Ellis Peters
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

Eleven-year-old Teddy Easterbrook has raised a massive £2,065 by shaving his head in aid of children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House, after being inspired by the care received by a dear family friend, Daisy Bushnell.

Teddy, who attends Atelier 21 school in Crawley, was supported by family and friends when he got the chop at his school business fair. He said he was “nervous, but full of excitement,” and wanted to support Chestnut Tree House because “families need a break every once in a while.”

After setting an initial target of £500, Teddy says he was “Flabbergasted, to say the least,” by the final fundraising total. “I’m really proud and grateful for the people who have helped us,” he says.

Left to right: Esme Brown, Tabby Easterbrook, Grant Easterbrook, Emma Easterbrook, Sam Lait, Georgina Easterbrook, Eliza Easterbrook. Picture: Chestnut Tree HouseLeft to right: Esme Brown, Tabby Easterbrook, Grant Easterbrook, Emma Easterbrook, Sam Lait, Georgina Easterbrook, Eliza Easterbrook. Picture: Chestnut Tree House
Teddy’s mum, Emma, says “Teddy has the most beautiful hair which he hates having cut, so when he said he wanted to shave it off no one was more surprised than me! I’m extremely proud of him and the support he has received is overwhelming. We never expected such a colossal amount and people are still donating!”

To support Teddy and read more of his story, go to: www.justgiving.com/page/teddythebear

