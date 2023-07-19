The Green Flag Award is the internationally recognised mark of quality for parks and green spaces.

The park, run by West Sussex County Council, joins a select group of green spaces that have met or surpassed the demanding criteria.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Buchan Country Park in achieving a Green Flag Award.

Buchan County Park: Picture: WSCC

“Buchan Country Park is a vital green space for the community in West Sussex, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The Green Flag Award scheme is run by the environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy, under the licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The scheme sets a high benchmark for green space management both within the United Kingdom and globally. It acknowledges and rewards those parks and green spaces which have demonstrated exceptional levels of care, offering a sanctuary for people and wildlife alike.

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for the Environment and Climate Change, commented: “Winning the Green Flag Award 13 years in a row speaks volumes to the dedication of the ranger staff at Buchan Country Park.

