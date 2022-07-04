Crawley-based security company announces charity partnership with Crawley Open House

Supporting the homeless and vulnerable is a priority to Delta Security Management as the impact of Covid-19 has seen more than 200,000 on the streets in the last year alone.

The team at Delta Security Management will be involved in fundraising, providing donations and volunteering at Crawley Open House. The company will help with upcoming events such as a family fun day, food drop and support within the resource centre.

Founder of Delta Security Management David Graffham, said: “Our team are based on the frontline and often see first-hand the issues that Crawley and the wider area faces regarding homelessness.

Jane (Delta Security) and Ian (Crawley Open House)

“Crawley Open House provides a means to an end for many who find themselves in this unfortunate situation. We felt it was time for us to help raise awareness and funds for the charity.”

“Most of our team have nominated Crawley Open House, and we’re planning several exciting events which I’m sure many businesses and families in the community will be delighted to join and support.”