Crawley Borough Council has announced its plans for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Camilla.

The Coronation of Charles III and Camilla will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 6 2023 and the occasion will be marked with a concert at the castle.

There will also be a bank holiday on Monday, May 8 to allow people to join in with the celebrations.

The nation will be celebrating the occasion with public screenings of the coronation and street parties. A Coronation big lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7 for neighbours and communities to share food and fun. This is organised by the Eden Project and to find out more, please visit www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch

The council will be hosting a street party with stalls and entertainment in the Memorial Gardens for residents to take part in.

