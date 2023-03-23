The Coronation of Charles III and Camilla will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 6 2023 and the occasion will be marked with a concert at the castle.
There will also be a bank holiday on Monday, May 8 to allow people to join in with the celebrations.
The nation will be celebrating the occasion with public screenings of the coronation and street parties. A Coronation big lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7 for neighbours and communities to share food and fun. This is organised by the Eden Project and to find out more, please visit www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch
The council will be hosting a street party with stalls and entertainment in the Memorial Gardens for residents to take part in.
See more: Crawley’s New Town Hall is officially opened, Crawley’s first District Heat Network ‘significantly reduces energy and carbon emissions’, 18 Crawley charities and community groups awarded £250k of grants
If you wish to host a street party in celebration of the Coronation, please visit: www.crawley.gov.uk/events