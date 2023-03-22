Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Crawley’s New Town Hall is officially opened

Crawley’s new Town Hall has been officially opened by councillors past and present.

By Crawley Borough CouncilContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT

Members from the past 30 years gathered at the new Town Hall, in The Boulevard, on Tuesday (March 21) for a small ceremony to mark the occasion.

Mayor of Crawley Jilly Hart cut a ribbon to officially open the building, which provides civic and office space for the council on the lower 3.5 floors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Above are 5.5 floors of Grade A commercial office space that will generate income to help maintain council services into the future.

Most Popular
Councillors past and present at the new Town Hall
Councillors past and present at the new Town Hall
Councillors past and present at the new Town Hall

The new Town Hall:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Will secure the council’s finances through the ability to generate new revenue from commercial office tenants whilst achieving significant savings on the council’s current running costs.

• Provides a better, fit-for-purpose building for customers, staff and councillors.

• Contributes to achieving the council’s wider ambitions around affordable housing, post-Covid economic recovery, and tackling climate change.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Crawley Borough Council Official opening of new Town Hall (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Crawley Borough Council Official opening of new Town Hall (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Crawley Borough Council Official opening of new Town Hall (Pic by Jon Rigby)

The wider regeneration scheme also includes a District Heat Network, which is already operational, and will include new flats, a new public square, public realm improvements and ground floor commercial space for a restaurant/café.

Councillor Hart, said: “The new Town Hall is a very modern building but I’m delighted to see the heritage elements as well, including the travertine wall next to the entrance, which used to be outside the Council Chamber, and there is more from the old Town Hall inside and outside the new Council Chamber.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Our new Town Hall is a wonderful building and it has transformed this key town centre regeneration site.

“The building provides better facilities for our customers, a much-improved workplace for officers and an enhanced civic space for us councillors.

“The new Town Hall also saves us money by being a better use of space and it reduces our carbon emissions because it’s a far more energy efficient building. It will also generate income for us when we have tenants on the upper floors.”

For more information about the new Town Hall and the development history of the building visit the Invest Crawley website at investcrawley.co.uk/town-hall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Crawley’s first District Heat Network ‘significantly reduces energy and carbon e...

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Crawley Thai restaurant crowned best in West Sussex at Euro Asia Curry Awards

HAVE YOU READ? 18 Crawley charities and community groups awarded £250k of grants

Town HallMayorMichael Jones