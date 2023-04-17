The council is unable to accept cash payments in the Town Hall until July of this year. The apology comes after The Crawley Observer received calls from the public who were disappointed and worried they could not pay cash for things like garage rentals.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Our income management system is being replaced. Due to unforeseen delays, we will be unable to accept cash payments in the Town Hall until July. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

Crawley Borough Council apologises for not being able to ‘accept cash payments until July’