Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
47 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 minute ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
12 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
45 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
46 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
46 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Crawley Borough Council apologises for not being able to ‘accept cash payments until July’

Crawley Borough Council has issued an apology to service users who pay by cash.

By Ellis Peters
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

The council is unable to accept cash payments in the Town Hall until July of this year. The apology comes after The Crawley Observer received calls from the public who were disappointed and worried they could not pay cash for things like garage rentals.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Our income management system is being replaced. Due to unforeseen delays, we will be unable to accept cash payments in the Town Hall until July. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See more: Crawley wheelchair user enters seven marathons this year, A Sussex village pub is celebrating King Charles’s coronation with a touch of nostalgia, MP welcomes news that more than 14,600 Crawley pensioners will benefit from increase in the Basic State Pension this April

Most Popular
Crawley Borough Council apologises for not being able to ‘accept cash payments until July’Crawley Borough Council apologises for not being able to ‘accept cash payments until July’
Crawley Borough Council apologises for not being able to ‘accept cash payments until July’

“We do have alternative arrangements so that cash payments can still be made. We can print a barcode for all payments in the Town Hall, which customers can take to any PayPoint outlet to pay in cash. Alternatively, we are providing our bank details and the full payment reference numbers for customers to pay at their bank or building society.”

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilTown HallSussex