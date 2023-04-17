Crawley Borough Council apologises for not being able to ‘accept cash payments until July’

The council is unable to accept cash payments in the Town Hall until July of this year. The apology comes after The Crawley Observer received calls from the public who were disappointed and worried they could not pay cash for things like garage rentals.
A spokesperson from the council said: “Our income management system is being replaced. Due to unforeseen delays, we will be unable to accept cash payments in the Town Hall until July. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.
“We do have alternative arrangements so that cash payments can still be made. We can print a barcode for all payments in the Town Hall, which customers can take to any PayPoint outlet to pay in cash. Alternatively, we are providing our bank details and the full payment reference numbers for customers to pay at their bank or building society.”