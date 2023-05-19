Crawley boy plans to climb mountain to raise money for his scout group

A boy from Crawley plans to climb Snowdon to raise money for his scout group.

Freddie Hubbard, from Crawley is raising money in aid of 1st Southgate scout group.

Freddie’s mother, Sinead Hubbard said: “Freddie loves going to cubs and is so excited to climb Snowdon to raise this money for them. I am so proud of Freddie and his kind nature!

“Freddie has decided to climb Snowdon to raise money for his scouts group. Any donations will be really appreciated.”