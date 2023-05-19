The High Sheriff of West Sussex visited Crawley Hospital to help plant cherry trees to commemorate the Royals.

The tree planting was arranged by The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Andy Bliss, was joined by Crawley MP, Henry Smith.

The cherry trees were planted in dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and the third for Maria Hains, an outstanding fundraiser for The League of Friends for over 50 years.

Chair of The League of Friends, Rosalind Phipps said: “We were delighted to welcome Andrew Bliss, the High Sheriff of West Sussex and Henry Smith MP to the tree planting ceremony at Crawley Hospital.

“The cherry trees were planted at the entrance to the Hospital for all the patients and visitors to enjoy. The trees were planted in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Maria Hains, a famous fundraiser, and to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.”

Mr Smith said: “Well done to Crawley Hospital League of Friends for their lovely idea of planting three cherry trees in honour of King Charles III, the late Queen Elizabeth II and local charity fund-raiser, Maria Hains who sadly passed away earlier this year. It was a beautiful community celebration which I was pleased to be part of along with the West Sussex High Sheriff on May 4th. The cherry trees will give pleasure for many years to come as a fitting, lasting legacy.”

1 . High Sheriff of West Sussex visits Crawley Hospital to plant trees Henry Smith MP and Andy Bliss QPM The High Sheriff of West Sussex at the official commemoration of three cherry trees at Crawley Hospital. Pic S Robards SR2305041 Photo: S Robards

2 . Minister for Pensions visits Crawley offices of People’s Partnership Henry Smith MP and Andy Bliss QPM The High Sheriff of West Sussex at the official commemoration of three cherry trees at Crawley Hospital. Pic S Robards SR2305041 Photo: S Robards

3 . Minister for Pensions visits Crawley offices of People’s Partnership Henry Smith MP and Andy Bliss QPM The High Sheriff of West Sussex at the official commemoration of three cherry trees at Crawley Hospital. Pic S Robards SR2305041 Photo: S Robards

4 . Minister for Pensions visits Crawley offices of People’s Partnership Henry Smith MP and Andy Bliss QPM The High Sheriff of West Sussex at the official commemoration of three cherry trees at Crawley Hospital. Pic S Robards SR2305041 Photo: S Robards