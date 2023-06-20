NationalWorldTV
Crawley buses delayed due to heavy rain

Commuters using Metrobus services in Crawley today (June 20) have been warned about delays due to heavy rain.
By Ellis Peters
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

Crawley experienced heavy downpours in the early hours of today (June 20), which has caused flooding on roads and train lines.

Metrobus issued a warning on its social media pages.

A post on Twitter said: Due to the weather there may be some small delays to your journey this morning. Please stay safe in the wet conditions and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

