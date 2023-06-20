Crawley experienced heavy downpours in the early hours of today (June 20), which has caused flooding on roads and train lines.
Metrobus issued a warning on its social media pages.
A post on Twitter said: Due to the weather there may be some small delays to your journey this morning. Please stay safe in the wet conditions and we apologise for any inconvenience.”