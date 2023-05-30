Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley campaign group discovers beetle ‘thought to be extinct in the county’

A campaign group from Crawley discovered a rare beetle last Saturday (May 27).
By Ellis Peters
Published 30th May 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:24 BST

Campaigners from the Save West of Ifield group came across “a rare species of Longhorn Beetle, thought to be extinct in the county, has been discovered in a specific area of lost hedgerows on the West of Ifield Rural Fringe earmarked for development”, a member of the group said.

Longhorn beetles are known for their long antennae, which are often longer than their bodies.

The beetle was discovered on land that has been proposed for housing development.

‘Stenocorus Meridianus’ Longhorn Beetle [Photo by Fenella Maitland-Smith - 27/05/2023]‘Stenocorus Meridianus’ Longhorn Beetle [Photo by Fenella Maitland-Smith - 27/05/2023]
‘Stenocorus Meridianus’ Longhorn Beetle [Photo by Fenella Maitland-Smith - 27/05/2023]

Save West of Ifield member, Richard Symonds said: “This is a tremendous discovery of a rare species of Longhorn Beetle which now demands our protection.”