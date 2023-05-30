Crawley campaign group discovers beetle ‘thought to be extinct in the county’

Campaigners from the Save West of Ifield group came across “a rare species of Longhorn Beetle, thought to be extinct in the county, has been discovered in a specific area of lost hedgerows on the West of Ifield Rural Fringe earmarked for development”, a member of the group said.
Longhorn beetles are known for their long antennae, which are often longer than their bodies.
The beetle was discovered on land that has been proposed for housing development.
Save West of Ifield member, Richard Symonds said: “This is a tremendous discovery of a rare species of Longhorn Beetle which now demands our protection.”