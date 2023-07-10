NationalWorldTV
Crawley food charity hosts community fair at football club to raise money

A food charity based in Bewbush hosted a community fair at Three Bridges Football Club last week.
By Ellis Peters
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST

FreeShop Crawley is a supermarket providing food, toiletries and baby essentials without any associated costs.

On the day, there were face painters, BBQ and dog shows. The event was free and there was an option to donate either money or food on the day.

There were also tombolas, lucky dips, a lollipop treasure hunt, an inflatable helter-skelter, and a dinosaur-themed bouncy Castle. Tea and cake were provided alongside a BBQ.

FreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard PhotographyFreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard Photography
FreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard Photography

Entertainment was provided by KC dance school, DMT dance school and singer, Grace Rollings.

The event was made possible by the kindness of volunteers.

An attendee at the event, Kat Marchant said: “It was a brilliant affordable day out, made it so easy to enjoy ourselves and not worrying about the purse strings. I'm sure it'll be the same again next year!”

FreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard PhotographyFreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard Photography
FreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard Photography
FreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard PhotographyFreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard Photography
FreeShop Crawley.Picture: Woodard Photography
