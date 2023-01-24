Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley garden centre plants tree to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

A garden centre in Crawley planted a tree to remember the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Ellis Peters
15 minutes ago

Squire’s Garden Centre in Crawley named the commemorative tree, Queen Elizabeth’s Tree, in remembrance of the late monarch.

This was a part of a planting programme which took place at all its 16 centres across Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire, North and West London.

Following the passing of Her Majesty, each centre chose a British tree to plant in its centre as a way of marking the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. This was accompanied by a special commemorative plaque entitled ‘Queen Elizabeth’s Tree’.

Shawn Howell (Plant Manager, Squire’s Crawley), Sarah Squire (Chairman, Squire’s Garden Centres) and Tracy Whitaker (Centre Manager, Squire’s Crawley)
Centre Manager at Squire’s Crawley, Tracy Whitaker said: “We planted a Rowan tree (‘Sorbus Aucuparia’) which we are sure will be a wonderful addition to Squire’s Crawley’s outside area.

“We are sure it will be welcomed by our customers as a fitting tribute to Her Majesty as well as bringing much pleasure in years to come.”

