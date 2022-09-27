Crawley homeless charity announces appointment of its first ambassador

Crawley Open House announced that Sue Miles has agreed to become the charity’s first ambassador. Sue has been a key figure at Crawley Open House from its very beginnings and throughout all of the highs and lows that the charity has faced. She first joined the charity as a volunteer before taking on other roles and doing whatever needed to be done.

In time, Sue became what she was maybe best known for, an advice worker. Her role was to give out financial well-being guidance, post, mini-cheddars, and mint polos to anyone in need. Sue worked tirelessly, touching thousands of lives, until she retired in 2015. At that point, Sue joined the board of trustees where she continued to guide and shape everything that Crawley Open House does for the homeless community.

After seven years as a trustee, Sue will now continue to share her experience and learning, but as an ambassador. A spokesman for the Crawley Open House said: “We’re very grateful that she’s accepted the position and we look forward to many more years of people learning from what Sue has to share.”

Crawley Open House is a year-round, high-support hostel for those who are experiencing homelessness and hardship, also providing life-skills training and resettlement support for residents and service users. Through the tremendous support of donors and trustees, the charity has been able to carry out its mission for over 40 years.