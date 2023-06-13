Sam Dickinson, 25, who had been living at Crawley Open House Hostel for the last three months, has started working at Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club in the kitchen.

Sam found himself living at Crawley Open House after he ran out of accommodation options.

House Fundraising and Relationships Manager of Crawley Open House, Ian Wilkins actively helps residents to try and find jobs and accommodation.

Sam Dickinson and Tina Bricknell

One such initiative was the opportunity for Sam to participate in a cooking workshop at the Parsons Pig Pub. Sam impressed everyone present, and seeing his potential, Ian made contact with the Sales and Marketing Manager at Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club, Tina Bricknell to see if there were any suitable opportunities available in the hotel’s kitchen.

Ian said: ‘We couldn’t be prouder of Sam, or more grateful to Tina and everyone at the Hotel for giving him the opportunity and chance!

“Sam is a great young man and had just fallen on his luck. If you think your company could offer something similar to one of our residents or day-centre users? Please contact me at [email protected] to discuss opportunities.”

Tina spoke to the Executive Chef, Tony Sanders to see if he would consider giving Sam a similar trial at the hotel, which he did. Tony was immediately impressed with Sam and offered him a live-in commis chef job in their kitchens. Sam has been working at the hotel for four months now.

Tina said: “When I met Ian at a Gatwick Diamond Business networking event, I was inspired by his enthusiasm and genuine warm heart. I knew we just might be able to offer a chance to someone in need of a leg up in life so when he called me about Sam, I wanted to make it happen.