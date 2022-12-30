Crawley has been revealed as the fourth best location for planning a party in the UK.

The town has 81 venues, five party suppliers and 97 party entertainers to choose from.

Protectivity, the event insurance specialists, has analysed various metrics including the number of venues, suppliers, party planners and caterers for the 30 largest cities and towns in the UK to reveal the best (and worst) locations to plan a party.

Crawley residents have 2336 caterers available to choose from, meaning there’s one caterer per 77 people.

Crawley is named the 4th best location for planning a party in the UK

Croydon is revealed to be the best location for planning a party in the UK, whilst Aberdeen was voted the worst.

Marketing Manager at Protectivity, Sean Walsh said: “Whilst people are getting organised for the party season, with searches for “party outfit” already increasing by 300% over the last month, there are more things to think about when planning and hosting a party of your own.

“From booking venues, deciding the decor theme, getting the appropriate amount of catering and providing entertainment, knowing where to start can seem daunting. That’s why we’ve researched the best locations to plan a party, so hosts can work out the competition and seek out the best suppliers and venues.

“Parties are a time to celebrate, but as we know, sometimes things can go wrong. Getting party insurance will help alleviate the stress, and ensure you’re protected for your event.”

Protectivity is a specialist in niche commercial, leisure and lifestyle insurance.

