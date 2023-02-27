Crawley Labour councillors and members collected donations this weekend for Humanity Aid, who are supporting the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

According to the British Red Cross: “The initial two earthquakes killed over 44,000 people. A further 70,000 were injured following the two powerful earthquakes.

“The first, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, struck in the early hours of February 6 near the city of Gaziantep, followed hours later by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit around 80 miles away in the Elbistan district. The earthquakes are estimated to have directly impacted 23 million people across Türkiye (Turkey) and Syria.”

This weekend, Crawley Labour Party embraced the cold weather and helped raise money so that Humanity Aid can buy essential supplies such as sleeping bags, tents and heaters for the victims.

Crawley Labour Party collects donations for the victims of Turkey and Syria earthquake

The team raised £1040.54 from their fundraising efforts.

Labour Councillor, Cllr Yasmin Khan said: “We had our street collection today and raised £1040.54 today. The situation in Turkey and Syria is very bad, thousands of people are homeless and on the street in the harsh winter. With the funds raised we want to purchase sleeping bags, tents and heaters for these families.

“I am so grateful to all my helpers that stood in that freezing cold raising funds, it’s a shame we had to leave early due to cold and rain, but so happy we still managed to raise this much.

Cllr Yasmin Khan

“We will be purchasing sleeping bags, tents and heaters with the funds.”