Crawley resident left waiting for ‘cheques and Radio Times magazine’ after Royal Mail issue - Royal Mail provide update

A man from Crawley has waited two weeks to receive his post from Royal Mail.

By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

Peter Beckley of Hawkins Road claims that he has not “had any deliveries of mail for two weeks.”

Mr Beckley continues: “We live in Hawkins Road, and have not had any post since April 4. I am waiting for cheques and Radio Times due two weeks ago.

“I have tried phoning their "Helpline" on 0345 7740740, but they keep you waiting for 20 minutes, then cut you off.

Peter Beckley

“It would be nice if someone could tell us why this is happening and when we will receive our backlog of mail, or even if we could collect it.”

Mr Beckley contacted the Crawley Observer yesterday to tell us that he has now received his delayed post.

A spokesperson from Royal Mail said: “We are sorry some customers have experienced delays. In Crawley, deliveries are being made six days a week when there is mail to be delivered. When a particular route experiences delays, we will always prioritise that route the next day to ensure most customers never experience a delay of more than one day.

“The local delivery office has recently been impacted by resourcing issues, however there are plans in place for recruitment to resolve this. We encourage anyone with concerns about the delivery of their mail to please contact customer service on 03457 740 740 or via www.royalmail.com.”

