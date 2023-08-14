Crawley paralympic cyclist wins medals at world championships with new pilot

A paralympian from Crawley won a bronze and gold medal in two different events at the Cycling World Championships.

Katie George Dunlevy and her new pilot Linda won a bronze in the 3.000k pursuit in the Velodrome and in Dumfries on the roads, the pair won a gold medal beating the GB pair by over one minute in the time trial.

Katie’s sister Louisa said:”Winners of the road race and world champions again!

Katie George Dunlevy and her new pilot Linda. Picture: Alana Dunlevy

“These women are incredible. Katie retained her road race World Championship title in style.

“Katie and Linda got a puncture in the second lap of the five laps in the race.

“They had to stop and change their wheel. They were a minute down on the pack and another minute down from the race leaders.