Crawley paralympic cyclist wins medals at world championships with new pilot

Katie George Dunlevy and her new pilot Linda won a bronze in the 3.000k pursuit in the Velodrome and in Dumfries on the roads, the pair won a gold medal beating the GB pair by over one minute in the time trial.
Katie’s sister Louisa said:”Winners of the road race and world champions again!
“These women are incredible. Katie retained her road race World Championship title in style.
“Katie and Linda got a puncture in the second lap of the five laps in the race.
“They had to stop and change their wheel. They were a minute down on the pack and another minute down from the race leaders.
“They caught up with the pack over the third lap. Then went off on their own to chase the leaders.The pair caught them on the fourth lap, carried on past them to win the race by a winning margin of nearly two minutes. Unbelievable!”