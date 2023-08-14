ChatGPT's best Premier League XI of all-time including Chelsea and Manchester United legends

Choosing an all-time best Premier League team is a tough task for anybody, as for most people it is hard to remain objective due to their allegiances to certain teams.
The company asked the impartial artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to compile its best premier league XI of all time, and it supplied the following list of the most accomplished and iconic players in its opinion.
The formation ChatGPT decided on was 4-3-3:
Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel - Manchester United
Defenders: Gary Neville - Manchester United, John Terry – Chelsea, Vincent Kompany - Manchester City, Ashley Cole - Arsenal / Chelsea
Midfielders: Steven Gerrard – Liverpool, Paul Scholes - Manchester United, Frank Lampard - Chelsea
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United, Thierry Henry – Arsenal, Alan Shearer - Blackburn Rovers / Newcastle United
According to ChatGPT, ‘This lineup includes players who have consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, impact, and longevity in the Premier League. However, there are many other players who could also be considered among the best, depending on personal preferences and criteria for evaluation.’
But are there any glaring omissions?
For the goalkeeper position, it’s hard to argue against Peter Schmeichel, who led Manchester United to a historic treble in 1998/1999, and multiple Premier League titles. But some might say the goalkeeper spot should go to Petr Čech, as he was a pivotal part of the dominant Chelsea team under Jose Mourinho.
In defence, there have been so many great defenders that it is tough to nail it down to just four, but the AI chatbot has actually done quite a good job; as Gary Neville was almost ever-present in an assertive Manchester United team under Sir Alex Ferguson, John Terry captained a Chelsea side that won multiple Premier League titles with help from his commanding presence and excellent reading of the game, Vincent Kompany was a significant figure in Manchester City’s relatively recent rise to dominance in the league, and Ashley Cole is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs to ever play the game.
When quizzed further on who else might have made the list in defence however, ChatGPT admits that ‘there are several other outstanding defenders who could also be considered for the best Premier League XI’, including; Nemanja Vidić, Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand, Jaap Stam, Kyle Walker, and Virgil van Dijk’.
In midfield, Gerrard, Scholes, and Lampard are again solid choices that many would find hard to argue with but when asked who else it might go for ChatGPT also mentions the likes of Roy Keane, Patrick Viera, Yaya Touré, David Silva and Cesc Fàbregas.
In the forward positions, all three of the strikers chosen have legendary status, but there are certainly others who could be named. ChatGPT only has data up until September 2021, so the record-breaking 2022/2023 season by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was unfortunately not taken into consideration. ChatGPT states that other alternatives to Ronaldo, Henry and Shearer could be; Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney, Sergio Agüero, Andrew Cole, Robbie Fowler and Ruud van Nistelrooy.