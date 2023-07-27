Metrobus has made history by introducing 20 Hydrogen buses to its fleet as part of the company’s commitment to lower emissions. The buses produce nothing but water at the tailpipe, and operate on the Fastway routes 10 and 20 between Crawley and Gatwick. It is with great pride that Crawley LGBT CIC joined their historical moment by using one of their new hydrogen buses for both the Crawley Pride Roadshow and Crawley Pride.

With special guest acts and key community trailblazers on board, this tour was both loud and proud while celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community before Crawley`s biggest pride event on the 19th August at Goffs Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Guests On Board the Pride Roadshow included: RuPaul`s Drag Race star; JustMay, Brighton’s popular saxophonist; Snow White Trash, local performing arts company; DMT School and key community trailblazers.

Crawley PRIDE tours town with bus company to promote upcoming celebrations. Picture: Crawley LGBTQU+

Each stop was a colourful celebration. Bus tour stops: Tilgate Park Coach Stations, Gatwick Airport; South Terminal Forecourt, Queens Square, Goffs Park

Managing Director at Metrobus, Ed Wills said before the event: “It’s been a big year for Metrobus with the recent launch of 20 zero-emissions hydrogen buses in Crawley, and we are proud to offer Crawley Pride one of these fantastic vehicles for their road show and subsequent Pride event. As much as we strive to reduce carbon emissions for cleaner air, we also strive to support the many diverse communities that we serve in Crawley and the surrounding area, and are hugely proud to support Crawley Pride year after year.”

Co-Chair of Gatwick Pride, Simon Brady said before the event: “We are delighted to support Crawley Pride in such a significant way this year. Crawley LGBTQIA+, which runs the event, is a fantastic organisation and really aligns with Gatwick Pride’s aims to promote diversity and inclusion within the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. It’s important that together, we can promote London Gatwick and Crawley as safe places for all members of the community, and as a great place to work for LGBTQ+ people.”

Crawley PRIDE tours town with bus company to promote upcoming celebrations. Picture: Crawley LGBTQU+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event Manager for Crawley LGBT CIC, Vincent Wootton said before the event: “Crawley is a wonderful multicultural town with a strong community heartbeat at its core. That being said, Crawley`s LGBTQIA+ people are still being discriminated against and often subject to hate crimes online and in person. This is why events like Crawley Pride and our Pride Roadshow are so important. You do not need to understand a person, but treating every person with respect, no matter what community they identify with is the decent human thing to do. This roadshow is a special addition to our annual Pride celebrations. Thank you Metrobus for your support and involvement during the planning and delivery of this event.”