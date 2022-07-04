Crawley primary school achieves big in RSPB’s ‘Wild Award Scheme’

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Primary School has gone wild!

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:58 pm
Children from OLQOH School celebrated achieving the RSPB Wild Award Scheme (bronze level), after a year of hard work and dedication.

The award is designed to support school-based learning, enabling pupils to apply curriculum knowledge and skills, as well as to develop their resilience and sense of agency through outdoor learning.

Nature is known to improve children's psychological and physical well-being which can impact learning. It also can affect how students attend to and engage in the classroom, how much they can concentrate, and how well they get along with their peers.

In order to achieve the award, children at OLQOH had to participate in many activities, each helping pupils to connect with and learn about nature.

Deputy Head Teacher Jan Miles, said: ”OLQOH is always looking to develop and enhance our curriculum, and we’re delighted that the RSPB has recognised this.”

The children helped the school achieve the award
