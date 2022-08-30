Crawley residents host ‘Pylon’ sing-along to celebrate local historical figure
Members of Three Bridges Forum came together on August 17 to celebrate Dame Caroline Haslett’s 127th birthday with a sing-along.
A group of nine gathered by the pylon at the station end of Three Bridges road near Caroline Haslett’s birthplace, while the 1984 hit ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ played out on a tiny portable speaker in the background.
The assembled songsters included members of the Phoenix and Silver Birch Choirs, who delivered rousing choruses of ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Happy Birthday to You’ in the direction of onlookers.
The party was joined by Ceryl Evans, director of engagement and public programmes at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion and Museum Trust, who observed how astonishing it is that Caroline Haslett is not more widely recognised.
Most Popular
See more: Three Bridges Forum to host ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-a-long for Crawley historical figure, Crawley postal strikes 2022: Here’s the latest from the picket line, Crawley horse rescue centre urgently needs to find new premises for their rescued animals
The prospectively annual ‘open-to-all’ pylon event is staged by Three Bridges Forum’s Caroline Haslett Memorial Project (CHaMP) group, with the aim of getting some form of permanent, prominent memorialisation as part of a gateway improvement scheme between Three Bridges station and Crawley.