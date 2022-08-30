Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of nine gathered by the pylon at the station end of Three Bridges road near Caroline Haslett’s birthplace, while the 1984 hit ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ played out on a tiny portable speaker in the background.

The assembled songsters included members of the Phoenix and Silver Birch Choirs, who delivered rousing choruses of ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Happy Birthday to You’ in the direction of onlookers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party was joined by Ceryl Evans, director of engagement and public programmes at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion and Museum Trust, who observed how astonishing it is that Caroline Haslett is not more widely recognised.

Crawley residents host ‘Pylon’ sing-along to celebrate local historical figure