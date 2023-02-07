Gatwick Airport staff present SASH Charity cheque for £34,000 during visit to East Surrey Hospital

Staff from Gatwick Airport visited East Surrey Hospital last week to hand over a cheque for £34,000.

The money was raised by airport staff and passengers for the SASH Charity over the past year.

Since SASH Charity,the Trust’s charity, became one of Gatwick’s official charity partners in 2020, the airport’s fundraising efforts have contributed to the refurbishment of the hospital’s chemotherapy suite, helping transform the environment and make it more inviting and comfortable for patients.

Gatwick has also contributed towards enhanced rest areas for visitors at the hospital, including new picnic tables and gazebos for people to take a break in the fresh air.

outside East Surrey Hospital (L-R): Aidan MacDonald (Digital communications manager, Gatwick Airport), Angela Stevenson (CEO, East Surrey Hospital), Andrew Bickerdike (Manager, SASH Charity), Raquel Freudenberger (Fundraising officer, SASH Charity), Melanie Wrightson (stakeholder engagement manager, Gatwick Airport), Stephen D’Souza (airport security officer, Gatwick Airport)

Stakeholder Engagement Manager at Gatwick Airport, Melanie Wrightson said: “We have been delighted to be able to donate nearly £34,000 to SASH over the past year, contributing towards some much-needed improvements for patients, families and staff.

“The money has been raised through efforts of Gatwick staff and passengers, from sponsored events such as Run Gatwick and various marathons to initiatives like providing refurbished laptops to staff in exchange for a donation.

“Last week’s visit with Gary Gatwick and airport staff highlights the importance of being able to support the hospital, its patients, and wonderful staff. It was a fantastic opportunity for us to see the impact of the partnership.”

Fundraising Officer at SASH Charity, Raquel Freudenberger said: “We are grateful for the partnership with Gatwick Airport and their unwavering support which has allowed us to enhance our services for patients, colleagues and visitors at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Gatwick Airport and their employees for making a difference and showing the impact that a community spirit can achieve."

Gary Gatwick and patient at East Surrey Hospital

Beyond fundraising, Gatwick has also supported SASH Charity through staff volunteering their time to help with projects, such as on-site gardening at East Surrey Hospital. Clinical experts from SASH were invited to Gatwick’s South Terminal departure lounge in October to mark ‘Restart a Heart Day’ and raise awareness of the airport’s partnership with the charity. Specialists were on hand to show passengers how to deliver CPR and use a defibrillator.

