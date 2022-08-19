Horley care home hosts very special sports day for residents
A care home in Horley organised its very own sports day, with games adapted so all ages and abilities could take part.
With the aim of encouraging reminiscence of school days past, the team at Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, hosted a traditional day of sporting fun.
Colleagues and residents split into two teams and competed against each other in a series of sports, which included volleyball and water polo. The sports were adapted so that everyone could take part.
After a day of fun and games, residents were awarded gold medals for their team spirit and sporting achievements.
Cristina Cristea, general manager at Amherst House, said: “The Amherst House sports tournament was certainly a highlight for residents and team members alike. It was wonderful to see everyone getting a little bit competitive and having a lot of fun in the sunshine.
“Keeping fit is important for everyone, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence.
“Here at Amherst House, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active, and our own sports day was a great way to do just that.
Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care, and respite care.
To find out more about Amherst House, please call Customer Relations Manager, Terri Rowe on 01293 735820, email [email protected] or visit: careuk.com/amherst-house