RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run takes place on Sunday, 6 November and the event is in honour of more than 120 years of motoring history. Around 350 iconic vehicles are expected to be taking part in the non-competitive commemoration. Featuring an eclectic mix of steam, electric, and petrol-driven vehicles all dating back to pre-1905, the world’s longest-running motoring event has always bristled with magical period drama.

The Hawth Theatre will serve as a pitstop for the very first time for the drivers as they take a well-earned breather on their hallowed 60-mile journey from the capital to coast. It will also provide participants and their support vehicles with plenty of room for parking as they refurbish their antiquated cars and revitalise themselves in readiness for the challenges of the South Downs ahead.

The vehicles start to leave Hyde Park and head down Constitution Hill, past Buckingham Palace, and onto The Mall at dawn at 7.02am, the first few veterans are expected to arrive in Crawley at around 8.30am. However, as a non-competitive commemoration, most participants are in no rush in their efforts to reach the Brighton seafront by the Run’s close at 4:30 pm, and thus will be passing through the town between mid-morning and early afternoon.

Crawley travels back in time for London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

