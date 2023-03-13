Thousands of dogs and their owners headed to Crufts over the past four days, including many from Sussex.

Sussex was made proud this weekend as dogs and owners from the county took part in ‘the world’s greatest dog show’ – with some even winning in their classes and categories.

The finalists of each category at the dog show secured a place as a finalist with a chance to be named Best in Show, including one from Chichester!

The categories included Gundog, Working, Pastoral, Terrier, Hound, Utility and Toy, making this year’s finalists for Best in Show: Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo (Gundog), Archie the Dobermann from Chichester (Working), Blondie the English Sheepdog (Pastoral), Blanca Wire Fox Terrier, Paris the Irish Wolfhound (Hounds), Jake the Standard Poodle (Utility) and Dublin the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (Toy).

The winner of Crufts 2023 Best in Show is four-year-old Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo.

She beat more than 19,000 pooches from around the globe over the last few days to claim the number one prize. The dog’s handler is Javier Gonzalez Mendikote, and the Croatian pooch is owned by Sabina Zdunić Šinković and Ante Lučin.

Take a look at photos of the Sussex competitors below.

1 . Sussex Crufts winners Fiona Grayer with Henri, a German Spitz, who was the Best of Breed winner. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club Photo Sales

2 . Sussex Crufts winners Mandy Everley with Archie, a Dobermann, who won the Best in Group (Working). Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club Photo Sales

3 . Sussex Crufts winners Frances Martin and Janet Lazenby from West Sussex with Bertie, a Norwich Terrier, which was the Best of Breed winner. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club Photo Sales

4 . Sussex Crufts winners Lauren Goddard with Border Terrier Winston who was named Junior Warrant Winner of the Year. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club Photo Sales