James Dawson, 62, was born with Usher Syndrome, a condition which affects sight and hearing, and he was supported by the charity after returning to England from backpacking and running through eight countries in south-east Asia in 2017.

He was selected to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay across the Commonwealth, covering a section in Portsmouth on Wednesday, July 6.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said: “It was a wonderful experience and an honour to be part of the baton relay. I’m very happy to have been recognised for my work with Sense, a charity that is very close to my heart. It’s great to be part of the Games in this way and I very much look forward to following the event at the end of this month."

James Dawson carrying the baton as part of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay across the Commonwealth. Picture: Matt Clark photography

Also in the news: Guitarist becomes patron of Shoreham National Coastwatch Institution lookout after years of fundraising

See also: Follow the trail to Worthing heritage with new printed and digital maps

The baton contains a message to the Commonwealth from the Queen and James carried it down Wingfield Street in Portsmouth.

The nomination came after James ran the London Marathon three times for Sense, raising thousands of pounds for the charity. His third was the virtual 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, his eighth marathon since 1998. He ran from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier and back, finishing at Beach House Park.

Father-of-one James has also regularly campaigned for the rights of disabled people, speaking out during the pandemic about the needs of disabled people during the national lockdowns, and he is a volunteer at Worthing Parkrun, enabling other deaf runners to take part by offering British Sign Language to anyone who needs it.

James said: “I had a tough time after returning to the UK from my journey travelling but Sense visited my home, helping me with things like filling in forms. This made me want to give something back.”

Around 2,000 batonbearers are taking part in the relay through England this summer.