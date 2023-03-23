Edit Account-Sign Out
Demonstration and bin lorry ‘drive by’ to take place in Brighton as union members appear in court following Hailsham arrests

A demonstration and bin lorry ‘drive by’ will take place in Brighton when three union members appear in court following arrests in Hailsham during an ‘industrial dispute’, according to GMB.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:18 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT

Trade union GMB said the demonstration will take place outside Brighton Magistrates’ Court, The Law Courts, Edward Street, at 9.30am on Friday, March 24.

A spokesperson from the union said the ‘GMB Three’ were arrested during an industrial dispute in May 2022 and charged with willful obstruction of a highway on May 27 at Amberstone Depot.

GMB branch secretary Mark Turner added: “The ‘GMB Three’ robustly deny the allegations against them.

GMB Union's call for a show of solidarity for three workers who were arrested during the Wealden bin strike. Various union members outside Hastings Law Courts on June 29 just before the hearing.
“The way to resolve industrial disputes is for employers to take their employees’ concerns seriously and negotiate meaningfully with the GMB.

“We look forward to the case finally coming to court on Friday and hope that the right to protest and assembly is protected.”

