Officials in Horsham have spoken out about a series of mystery ‘art installations’ that have sparked a Banksy-style hunt for the person responsible.

Disused metal signposts and bits of wood in various places in Horsham town centre have become a mock culture trail after notices were attached to them, declaring them artworks, naming the ‘artist’ and giving a description of the ‘artwork.’

One such installation is a disused metal pole in a pathway alongside Sainsbury’s which has had an ‘art appreciation’ card attached to it stating: ‘Artist: A. Shaftspole (b. 1968). Piece: Grey Futures#2, 2009. Steel and Paint. HOMA: Horsham Objects of Modern Art.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the mystery curator explains the work: ‘A series of decaying dystopian columns from the celebrated Sussex sculptor and artist Aloicious Shaftspole ...’

The disused pole near Sainsbury's store in Horsham town centre that has been declared an 'artwork'

Other abandoned signposts, fences and bits of wood were similarly declared ‘artworks’ in other parts of Horsham including in Horsham Park and Denne Road.

But people – delighted to discover the art appreciation cards – expressed dismay on social media after learning that some of the ‘art accreditation’ signs had been removed, blaming ‘humourless officials.’

And now Horsham District Council has spoken out. A spokesperson said: “Whilst we are happy to accommodate the street art cards in question on this occasion, as they become worn and discoloured over time we will look to remove them in order to maintain an attractive appearance for park users.

A description of the disused pole that has been declared an 'artwork'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad