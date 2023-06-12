NationalWorldTV
Officials speak out over mystery 'art installations' in Horsham

Officials in Horsham have spoken out about a series of mystery ‘art installations’ that have sparked a Banksy-style hunt for the person responsible.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

Disused metal signposts and bits of wood in various places in Horsham town centre have become a mock culture trail after notices were attached to them, declaring them artworks, naming the ‘artist’ and giving a description of the ‘artwork.’

One such installation is a disused metal pole in a pathway alongside Sainsbury’s which has had an ‘art appreciation’ card attached to it stating: ‘Artist: A. Shaftspole (b. 1968). Piece: Grey Futures#2, 2009. Steel and Paint. HOMA: Horsham Objects of Modern Art.’

And the mystery curator explains the work: ‘A series of decaying dystopian columns from the celebrated Sussex sculptor and artist Aloicious Shaftspole ...’

The disused pole near Sainsbury's store in Horsham town centre that has been declared an 'artwork'The disused pole near Sainsbury's store in Horsham town centre that has been declared an 'artwork'
The disused pole near Sainsbury's store in Horsham town centre that has been declared an 'artwork'

Other abandoned signposts, fences and bits of wood were similarly declared ‘artworks’ in other parts of Horsham including in Horsham Park and Denne Road.

But people – delighted to discover the art appreciation cards – expressed dismay on social media after learning that some of the ‘art accreditation’ signs had been removed, blaming ‘humourless officials.’

And now Horsham District Council has spoken out. A spokesperson said: “Whilst we are happy to accommodate the street art cards in question on this occasion, as they become worn and discoloured over time we will look to remove them in order to maintain an attractive appearance for park users.

A description of the disused pole that has been declared an 'artwork'A description of the disused pole that has been declared an 'artwork'
A description of the disused pole that has been declared an 'artwork'

"It is however generally the case that prior agreement should be obtained from our Parks and Countryside team before attaching such items to street furniture.”

