Derelict house in West Sussex village faces demolition to make way for flats
Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to knock down Waterside House in Lower Street, Pulborough, along with a rear barn, and replace the property with 10 one and two-bedroom ‘contemporary apartments.’
Waterside House was originally built in the early 18th century and used as a dairy and smallholding. But the property owners, in a statement to the council, say: “Waterside House is now a derelict building and has been for some 15 years hence the property has decayed and suffered water ingress and, in places, is structurally unsound.”
They say it would not be financially viable to try to restore the structure of the building.
If planning permission is granted, the property owners also plan to provide 21 car parking spaces on the site.
