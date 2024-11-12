Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex village pub has gained a fresh lease of life after being taken over by new owners – paramedics Sophie Burrell and Tim Mordaunt.

The couple have taken up the reins at the George and Dragon at Shipley which now features beers from Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkestone brewery and menus laden with fresh farm produce.

It offers something for everyone from fine dining in the pub’s extension restaurant to a cosy pint and ploughman’s by the fire.

It’s all a far cry from the couple’s work as paramedics. Sophie – a former famed socialite and cousin of Knepp estate owner Sir Charles Burrell – and Tim spend their days, nights and Christmases saving lives. They are two of the most highly qualified paramedics in the country and for the past 10 years have helped stabilise, treat and save countless 999 victims.

The George and Dragon pub at Shipley has gained a new lease of life after being taken over by paramedics Sophie Burrell and Tim Mordaunt

Sophie grew up with her two older brothers on her parents’ West Sussex estate, surrounded by polo ponies and privilege. Her father Mark Burrell is a cousin of Viscount Cowdray.

Now, a hardworking mother of three growing kids, Sophie is embracing the restaurant business with partner Tim with whom she trained as a paramedic. The pair fell in love and bought an ambulance and are now at the head of one of London and the south’s leading ambulance providers, known as Platinum.

They have a fleet of 88 ambulances and the use of four private jets to repatriate Brits from abroad in need of expert medical transfer.

Tim, born and bred in Sussex, was a boy soldier in the Royal Artillery and progressed through the ranks with flying colours before transferring to the Territorial division of the Queens Regiment. He trained as a paramedic on leaving the armed services.

Tim Mordaunt and Sophie Burrell - new owners of the George & Dragon at Shipley

Now Tim and Sophie have decided that their names over the bar of a country pub was just what they needed. Dreams of destination restaurant notoriety with a great wine list are ahead, solid beer and sharing platters for the Sunday roast from head chef Pete Light are just a part of the plan – when the couple are not out and about across the region saving lives.