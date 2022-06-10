The 86-year-olds met at a dance in North Mundham and courted for three years before they were married at Hunston Parish Church on June 2, 1962.

At the time they met, Margaret was living in Hunston and working as a secretary in Bognor Regis for Mr Holroyd, United Building Company, who built Aldwick Bay Estate.

Don was working for D Rowe and Co, in The Hornet, Chichester, as a horticultural engineer.

Margaret and Don Hall today and on their wedding day in 1962

The couple lived in Donnington for a number of years before they both went on to manage their successful smallholding in Almodington during 1976, ‘retiring’ in the late 90s when Don was asked to join Framptons Nursery, in Vinnetrow Lane, as a maintenance manager – on a temporary basis.

He went on to work three days a week for Framptons, Hall Hunter and finally, The Summer Berry Company before being made redundant when he was 85.

They moved from the smallholding back to Donnington in 2004.