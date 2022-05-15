The Wadars animal rescue charity, based in Ferring, said Bear is 'one of the largest and strongest dogs' it has worked with in recent years.

The eight-and-a-half stone dog was handed over to Wadars in February after his owner became unwell and was unable to look after him.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wadars said that, whilst he has a 'lovely temperament' and 'just wants to say hi to everyone', Bear has 'absolutely no manners'.

Bear, an eight-and-a-half stone dog, was handed over to Wadars in February after his owner became unwell and was unable to look after him.

They said that isn’t a problem with a dog the size of a collie, or even a Labrador, but given Bear’s size and weight, when he wants to play and jumps up, 'kennel staff are sent flying'.

Billy Elliott, Wadars animal rescue officer, said: “Bear is a super friendly boy, best described as a gentle giant. He loves people and is great with other dogs, but unfortunately, he just doesn’t know his own strength.

"Most of the time he walks very nicely on the lead. However, if his nose decides to take him off in another direction, he forgets that you’re on the other end of the lead and tends to take you with him."

Billy said Bear is a 'lovely young dog', with 'bags of personality and much to offer', adding: "However, he is very strong and is not used to being around young children, so we are looking for an adult only home, preferably with someone who knows the Mastiff breed and has the time needed to train Bear and teach him how to behave in company.”