A Crawley woman and her beloved dog took home a prize at this year’s Crufts.

Kim Davies’ two-year-old Dandie Dinmont Terrier Leo came first in his Limit Class on Saturday, much to his owner’s surprise.

This class is for dogs which have not become show champions under Kennel Club Regulations, or won three challenge certificates under three different judges, or won seven or more First Prizes in all at championship shows in Limit and Open Classes.

Kim said ‘she wasn’t expecting’ Leo to win and almost didn’t go to Crufts at all, but was delighted at the result.

Leo came first in his Limit Class at Crufts.

Speaking about the win, Kim said: “At the beginning of the week I had said to myself that I wasn’t going to go as I actually have nine-week-old puppies at home, but I’m very lucky to have the support of my family so my mum stayed home and looked after them and my dad helped me with the driving to Crufts.

"I wasn’t expecting to win my class as Leo had a little bit too much coat but it was nice to catch up with friends, then [it was] the icing on the cake when he got called in first place.

"I was over the moon!

"It’s the first time I’ve won a class at Crufts and I shouldn’t have had any doubts about Leo doing well as he’s been very successful from the age of six months.”

Leo’s success at dog shows include winning a Best in Show, reserve Best in Show, multiple Best of Breeds and he has gained enough points to get his Junior Warrant title, which qualifies him to compete for Junior Warrant Winner of the Year.

The Dandie Dinmont Terrier has been described as very affectionate and gentle, with a heart of gold, while also being ‘a bit of a clown’.

Kim added: "The day after Crufts, he was out at a local secure field getting plastered in mud with my other Dandie Dinmonts!”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

This year’s event was held from March 9 – 12 at the NEC Birmingham.

For more information, visit: www.crufts.org.uk.

