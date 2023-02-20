Crufts returns next month – will a dog from Sussex be named Best in Show?

The ‘world’s greatest dog show’ will return on Thursday, March 9, with more than 24,000 dogs heading to the NEC in Birmingham for a long weekend of celebrating canines of all shapes and sizes.

Pedigree dogs from all over the globe will compete across four days to be awarded the coveted ‘Best in Show’ prize, while the UK’s top crossbreeds will vie for the judge’s attention to be named Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.

Crowds will also find out which four-legged hero has been voted the winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, and dogs from around the world will battle it out in agility, flyball and obedience competitions.

We at Sussex World have got our fingers crossed for all of our county’s canine competitors!

Additionally, the number of breeds competing continues to grow, adding to the diversity of the event; this year, Bavarian Mountain Hounds will be shown in their own classes for the first time, where six dogs are entered.

Visitors can also meet more than 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs booths and learn more about what makes each of these dogs unique, while Kennel Club Breed Rescue organisations will also be available to educate visitors on their work in rehoming and helping every dog find their forever home.

The 25 acres and five halls of the NEC are packed with more than 350 stalls to meet any owner's doggy shopping needs and treat your furry friend, and stands will represent both the large and lesser-known organisations and charities working with dogs.

Specialist displays from Medical Detection Dogs and the West Midlands Police Dogs will also be taking place in the arena throughout the four days.

Weekday tickets for adults cost £20 in advance and £23 on the door, while weekend tickets for adults start from £22 in advance and £25 on the door.

Best in Show tickets start from £19.

Concessions are available across all four days and children under eight go free.

All tickets are subject to a booking fee, and you can book online at crufts.org.uk.

