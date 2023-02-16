Felix is looking for a new home in Sussex. See our video to find out more about the adorable Lurcher.

Felix is an 18-month old male Lurcher whose main loves include people, dogs, walks and food.

​His foster carer Mark said: " What can I say, this dog is absolutely gorgeous – affectionate, clumsy, funny and a bit of a goofball.

“Basically, he is a puppy in a full grown dog suit!

Arundawn Dog Rescue is looking for a new home for Felix. Pic SR230215Felix

“If I did not already have a full house of hounds he would be staying.”

Felix’s carer added that he may have been a lockdown puppy as, while he loves other dogs, he does not always read the signals and when to ‘back off’.

However, he has not shown ‘one ounce of aggression’ and just needs to be taught some boundaries.

​Felix is ‘bright as a button’ and picks up new commands quickly – he would benefit from further one-on-one training in his forever home.​

Essentials for Felix’s forever home include:

- Another dog to play with;

- An active household, due to his love of long walks;

- And an owner who is around most of the time to keep him company.

The dog rescue also added that Felix’s owner will need to be prepared to be sat upon whenever they try to settle down on the sofa, as spatial awareness is ‘not his strong point’.

For more information about Felix, and to register your interest in adopting him, visit: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/felix.

