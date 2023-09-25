Drivers in Horsham say they are confused and worried about traffic signs in a one-way road.

They say that Barrington Road, near Horsham train station, is now ‘chaotic’.

The road is one-way with residents parking on both sides of the road, leaving only a narrow one-way gap in the middle – but cyclists can now use the road in both directions.

Sarah Briffett, whose son lives nearby, said: “I was horrified because, as a driver, I just didn’t understand it. It’s very confusing and worrying. As far back as I can remember, it has been a one-way road for cars. However, cyclists can currently go both ways in this road – and face oncoming traffic, with drivers who could be unaware that they will come face to face with cyclists.”

Barrington Road in Horsham is one-way for cars. Photo: Sarah Page

She said some people had suggested that cyclists could ride on the pavements “but they can’t do that because it’s illegal.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for the road scheme, said that ‘contraflow cyclying’ had been introduced successfully in other parts of the county and had undergone a number of safety audits.

The spokesperson said: “The scheme in Barrington Road, Horsham, was delivered as part of the Local Transport Improvement Programme with the aim to improve cycle connectivity within the local area.

"This included the introduction of contraflow cycling, where cyclists are allowed to ride in both directions on a street that is one-way for cars.

Barrington Road in Horsham is one-way for cars, but cyclists can travel in both directions. Photo: Sarah Page

“This was designed in accordance with the Department for Transport’s cycle infrastructure design guidance and has been through stage 1 and stage 2 road safety audits and will be subject to a stage 3 audit on completion of the scheme.

"To ensure it is delivered safely it also includes new signage and road markings to alert drivers to the presence of contraflow cycling.

“Contraflow facilities have been introduced in other parts of West Sussex with success and is promoted by the West Sussex Walking and Cycling Strategy 2016 – 2026.