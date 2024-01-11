Drivers are being warned they face months of disruption because of a Horsham road closure in February.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gas company SGN are to carry out an upgrade to the gas network on the B2237 Worthing Road, Horsham, beginning on February 19.

SGN says the ‘essential gas network upgrades’ are expected to last for around 12 to 13 weeks. There will be road closures around the work site on Worthing Road.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in Horsham are being warned they face months of disruption because of a road closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SGN is replacing old metal pipes as part of its 30-year programme of work to replace old mains reaching the end of their useful lives, with new plastic pipe.