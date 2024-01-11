BREAKING

Drivers warned of months of disruption as Horsham road closes

Drivers are being warned they face months of disruption because of a Horsham road closure in February.
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Gas company SGN are to carry out an upgrade to the gas network on the B2237 Worthing Road, Horsham, beginning on February 19.

SGN says the ‘essential gas network upgrades’ are expected to last for around 12 to 13 weeks. There will be road closures around the work site on Worthing Road.

Drivers in Horsham are being warned they face months of disruption because of a road closure
SGN is replacing old metal pipes as part of its 30-year programme of work to replace old mains reaching the end of their useful lives, with new plastic pipe.

A spokesperson said: “This work will ensure a continued safe and reliable supply of gas is delivered to nearby homes and businesses.”

