A petition has been set up in protest at plans to create a centre for asylum seekers in East Sussex.

This week the Home Office announced that the site at Northeye, a former prison and training centre in Bexhill, is one of three sites to be chosen in the UK, and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The other two sites are in Scampton, Lincolnshire and Wethersfield in Essex.

The petition on change.org has been signed by more than 100 people so far as of today (Friday, March 31).

It has been set up by Matt Oxby. On the petition, at www.change.org/p/stop-the-use-of-northeye-for-housing-1200-immigrants, it says: “The UK government is proposing to use the old prison called Northeye to house up to 1,200 immigrants.

“This area is unsuitable due to it being in a residential area, and also Bexhill is a seaside resort and small town and this sort of development is not in keeping with the area.”

Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, revealed the plans in the Commons this week.

The Government said it was costing £6 million a day to house asylum seekers in hotel accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

"The proposal being looked at is for new accommodation to provide accommodation for the asylum-seekers and on-site recreation, a shop, faith and worship and some level of medical services would be available.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

Mr Jenrick said: “The Home Secretary and I have been clear that using expensive hotels for asylum seekers is wholly unacceptable.

“Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats.

“We understand the concerns of local communities and are working closely to listen to their views and reduce the impact of these sites, including through providing onsite security and financial support.”

The Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: Eddie Mitchell

