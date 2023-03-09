East Sussex café "shocked and disappointed" by one star hygiene rating

The owner of a Seaford café has said he is “shocked and disappointed” after it was awarded a one-star food hygiene rating.

Heritage Refreshments, at Cafe Adjacent To Unit 17 in the Cradle Hill Industrial Estate, was awarded the lowest score possible on January 17 by the Food Standards Agency on its latest "scores on the doors".

A spokesperson for the café said: “Everyone at Heritage is shocked and disappointed at our latest "Scores on the doors" 1 star rating.

"We have quickly taken steps to address and rectify all problems and issues found at the time of inspection. We collectively take responsibility for the failings of that day.”

Heritage Refreshments, at Cafe Adjacent To Unit 17 in the Cradle Hill Industrial Estate, was awarded the lowest score possible on January 17. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The score means “major improvement is necessary” and relates to the businesses’ handling of food, how food is stored and prepared, the cleanliness of the facilities and how food safety is managed.

At the inspection, the officer will check the following three elements how hygienically the food is handled, the physical condition of the business and how the business manages ways of keeping food safe.

Heritage Refreshments thanked the Eastbourne food safety team for helping with the issues picked up by the Agency and hoped to schedule another inspection soon.

The spokesperson said: “Circumstances at that time led to our standards to fall well below our usual 5 star rating. We would like to thank the Eastbourne food safety team for there immediate help regarding these matters.