East Sussex Naturists to take part in ‘naked Christmas singalong’

East Sussex Naturists has events coming up which non-members can take part.

Keith Hillier-Palmer, who is part of the group, said: “This group exists to promote non-sexual social nudity and to normalise naturism as a legitimate lifestyle choice. The notion of nude relaxation has become increasingly popular in recent years.

"There are some forthcoming events to which non-members would be welcome if they are genuinely curious about naturism or are interested in joining our activities.”

Keith Hillier-Palmer from East Sussex Naturists

The group is hosting a meet and greet in Cooden at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 20.

This is a strictly clothed meeting for anyone interested in finding out more about the group’s events.

A naked dining event will also take place in Sandhurst in Kent at 7pm on Saturday, November 12.

The Christmas singalong, which will also feature a naked pianist, is going ahead in Tunbridge Wells on Friday, December 2.

Those taking part in the event will not exclusively be East Sussex Naturists members, according to Mr Hillier-Palmer.

Mr Hillier-Palmer said: “We also have weekly swims and regular country walks – yes, even during the winter – Qigong sessions and social meetings.

“In recent months we took part in the Naked Heart Walk in Kent, a walk for charity organised by British Naturism in conjunction with the British Heart Foundation and one of three countrywide this summer. Also in July [we took part in] a naked evening with food at a National Trust property locally and have organised garden outings in West Sussex and beach days in East Sussex. But we do keep going through the winter with most events, not surprisingly moving indoors.”

East Sussex Naturists members had also attended a singalong in September which Mr Hillier-Palmer described as ‘great fun’.

For more information, including addresses for the events, please contact Mr Hillier-Palmer on 07798 861467.

