A family from Forest Row are needing to raise £2.5 million for life-saving surgery for their unborn daughter.

Rob Velez and Zofia Fenrych, 49 and 39 respectively, have begun the fundraising campaign for Dorothea who is due to be born in July.

Dorothea has Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, meaning that she is missing the left side of her heart. This severe blockage, that the NHS is unable to operate on before birth, leaves her with a 5-10% chance of survival without intervention.

Rob said: "If Dorothea can get this surgery in the next five weeks she has every chance of living a normal life, without it she has very little chance.

"I have been fortunate enough to devote much of my life to philanthropy, and it feels strange to have to ask for help in this way, but there is clearly no other way to get Dorothea the surgery she so desperately needs."

Dorothea requires in-vitro heart surgery, a highly-specialised procedure the family say is only available in Texas, which increases their daughter's chance of survival to 87%.

Rob said the cost of this essential surgery is estimated at $3.2 million (around £2.5 million).

He continued: "We are throwing everything at this. I’m asking everyone I’ve ever worked for, everyone I’ve ever met, to help."

The family is supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope. The charity helps families fundraise for children with healthcare needs which are not covered by the NHS and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid, corporate support whilst also providing donor reassurance.

Gill Gibb, Tree of Hope CEO said: "This is the first time we’ve been asked to help with fundraising for an unborn child but obviously we are delighted to be doing so and wish them the best of luck in hitting their target."