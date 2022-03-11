Lovers of jazz music in East Sussex can look forward to a show taking place in Bodle Street Green in April.

The show, Called 100 years of Jazz in 99 minutes, will take place in the Village Hall on April 8 at 7:30pm.

The concert has been arranged by The Jazz Repertory Company, who hope to stage four concerts across this year in various East Sussex venues.

The first took place last October in the Dunn Village Hall in Rushlake Green, which the company saw as a great success.

Tickets can be purchased from The Village Shop in Rushlake Green or by phoning Tim London 01435 831128