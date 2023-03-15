East Sussex residents question whether work has begun to remove controversial scaffolding

Work has seemingly begun to remove the controversial Talland Parade scaffolding in Seaford.

Vision Properties, the owners of the building, confirmed that the scaffolding would be taken down on March 6 – following numerous complaints from residents, councillors and politicians.

Workers were seen removing poles from the scaffolding on Tuesday (March 14), but have not returned since, leading many locals to question on Facebook whether the scaffolding is actually coming down.

One person wrote: “I thought the scaffolding in town was coming down on the 6th, doesn't look like anything has changed.”

Another commented: “It won’t. They’re playing games. Few blokes turn up and make a bit of noise, kid the locals it’s happening. It isn’t.”

A third said: “I heard noises as though the scaffolding was about to be taken down, no change, its a joke.”

The scaffolding has been in Seaford town centre for more than six years. Lewes District Council claim every attempt to take it down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.

The district council and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) are taking Vision Properties to high court, after they both refused to renew the scaffolding’s licence in September 2021.

A spokesperson from the LDC said it would continue with the high court action, regardless of statements made by Vision Properties.

The spokesperson said: “As residents of Seaford know all too well, when it comes to Talland Parade, we have heard it all before.