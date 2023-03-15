Eastbourne’s Local Plan preparation moves forward without Fisherman’s Green site

The next phase of work to prepare Eastbourne’s Local Plan has been endorsed by councillors after the public consultation closed on potential areas for future housing and employment space in the town.

Cabinet councillors at Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) endorsed the next phase of work on Tuesday, March 14.

EBC said Local Plans provide a clear strategy for future growth, guiding decisions on the locations, the amount and type of development that is needed, such as new homes, health and education provision, transport links and sites that will create employment opportunities. The plan must also address the current and future challenges presented by climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers are now considering the 644 responses received during the consultation while undertaking a more detailed analysis of each site still in the growth strategy.

Eastbourne seafront and pier

EBC’s cabinet member for housing Alan Shuttleworth said: “We have agreed to continue receiving representations from residents about other sensitive sites as the council would like to build up more evidence to inform the decisions that we make on the other sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can also assure residents that we remain determined to protect our local green spaces and challenge any development in areas that are vulnerable to flooding.”

Based on initial assessments following the public consultation, council officers believe the town’s potential capacity for new homes over the 20-year period of the Local Plan stands at 320 every year - 6,401 properties in total.

An EBC spokesperson added: “This is less than half the government’s expectation for new housing in Eastbourne over the same period [738 new homes every year]. Similarly, 53,000 sqm of new employment floorspace was identified, against the government target of 76,000 sqm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisherman's Green car park in Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

EBC leader David Tutt said he understands why local people are concerned about unwanted development and explained that he hopes to show the planning inspector that the current housing target ‘does not reflect the reality on the ground in Eastbourne’ in his opinion. He said the fact the town is next to the English Channel, South Downs National Park and Pevensey Levels should be taken into consideration.

In due course a summary of the main issues raised during the consultation and how these have been addressed will be published alongside the ‘proposed submission’ draft local plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad